'Get Your Own': Twinkle Khanna Calls Out Akshay Kumar For 'robbing' Her 'floral' Mask

Akshay Kumar in an informative public announcement with regards to Coronavirus on Monday shared a video where he is telling people to 'wear masks' as they step out of the house. But what caught Twinkle Khanna's attention was the mask he was wearing — as it was hers.

Calling him out in a funny sarcastic way, Twinkle Khanna asked him not to 'get his own mask' and not steal hers. Twinkle wrote, "Also get your own mask and don’t rob your partner’s freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal." [sic]

Coming back to the importance of masks, wearing them, not spitting and maintaining social distance in public places are important in the fight against coronavirus. In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, many city authorities have issued a penalty for not wearing face mask in a public place.

