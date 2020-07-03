COVID-19: Mexico-based Company Uses Drones To Deliver Face Masks, Watch Video

A Mexican company has started a drone delivery service to deliver medical supplies to healthcare workers in order to avoid physical contact with high-risk individuals. The company Sincronia Logistica has developed a drone distribution system and has been delivering emergency supplies to IMSS General Regional II Hospital, located in El Marqués, Querétaro. According to reports, the company has so far donated masks, safety glasses, hazmat suits, antibacterial gel, latex gloves, and infrared thermometers.

Media reports suggest that the company has achieved 15 successful deliveries to date with drones that can travel up to 14 kilometres in distance and carry a little over 1 kilogram in weight. The company uses a small heliport for take-offs of the drones that are controlled with precision instruments installed inside a van. At the present time of COVID-19 pandemic, the drone delivery system is proving to be a lifesaver for many, who would otherwise have faced the risk of contraction while delivering supplies to high-risk places such as hospitals.

Drone delivery efficient in avoiding physical contact

Diego García Goyri of Sincronia Logistica, while talking to the press said that the drone delivery system is very efficient in avoiding physical contact. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Mexico has recorded over 2,38,000 coronavirus cases so far, of which more than 29,000 people have lost their lives as of July 3. Mexico on July 2 logged in a record 6,741 new infections, taking the country at 10th place on the list of most affected countries in the world, surpassing Iran. Mexico on Thursday also overtook Spain in terms of total number of fatalities reported so far.

