Ghoomer Actress Saiyami Kher Says People Called Her 'hopeless': Every Rejection Hurt...

Saiyami Kher latest offering Ghoomer released on August 18. In the film, she plays the role of a paraplegic sportswomen. After receiving a positive response to the film, the actress received a bouquet of flowers and a heartfelt letter from Amitabh Bachchan. Expressing her happiness, she took to social media and penned a long note.

3 things you need to know

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki.

Abhishek Bachchan is portraying the role of Padma Singh Sodhi, a coach, in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan plays a cameo role in the film.

Saiyami Kher pens heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan

Saiyami Kher said that she is processing the tremendous response pouring in for her latest sports drama Ghoomer. The actress confessed that she could never have foreseen waking up to such praise for her film a few years ago.

(Saiyami Kher received a bouquet of flowers from Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Saiyami Kher/Instagram)

In her note, Saiyami also recalled a short film titled Looking for Amitabh, which depicted how visually challenged individuals perceive the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. She shared that the film illustrated how his trademark baritone, the sound of his shoes, and even the smell of his perfume left an indelible impact on the audience.

("Saiyami, may the accolades never dimnish for you," an excerpt from Big B's note read | Image: Saiyami Kher/Instagram)

The signature tune of the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) marked bedtime during Saiyami's childhood. She said that the tune would gather her parents returning from work and her grandparents finishing up their daily tasks. Despite differing interests and generational gaps, KBC had the remarkable ability to bring three generations together.

(Saiyami Kher shared a throwback photo from KBC days when she visited the show's set | Image: Saiyami Kher/Instagram)

"As a kid, the signature KBC tune meant it was bedtime. My parents would come back from work. And my grandparents would finish up their chores. Despite our diverse interests and age gaps, this one show brought three generations together," she said.

Saiyami Kher recalls people labelling her 'hopeless'

Saiyami Kher shared her journey in the acting world, characterised by its highs and lows. In the face of numerous rejections and dismissive attitudes labeling her as "hopeless," she said that she worked hard to keep her determination afloat. "Since I began acting, there have been many ups and downs. There were so many people who brushed me off telling me I was “hopeless”. But I tried keeping my head above the water," she penned.