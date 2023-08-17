Ghoomer: Saiyami Kher Took Inspiration From This Indian Cricketer For Her Character

Ghoomer will make its theatrical debut on August 18. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The actress is playing the role of a cricketer who has lost one arm. She recently revealed the name of the cricketer she took inspiration from to play the character.

3 things you need to know

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki.

Abhishek Bachchan is portraying the role of Padma Singh Sodhi, a coach, in the movie.

Saiyami Kher will be seen as a paraplegic sportswoman.

Who is Saiyami Kher’s inspiration for Ghoomer?

Saiyami revealed that she took inspiration from Yuvraj Singh and his battle with Cancer to play the role of Anina in Ghoomer. The actress said, “For me, Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuvi's career has been an inspiring triumph. A sportsperson does not just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me.”

Back in 2011, a storm was gathering in Yuvraj Singh's life as the country celebrated winning the Cricket World Cup. He had to fight off the pitch after being identified as having a growth between his lungs called a mediastinal seminoma. He sought therapy in the US by 2012, and upon his return, he played for India at the ICC World T20 competition.

(Saiyami Kher took inspiration from Yuvraj Singh and his battle with Cancer to play the role of Anina | Image: X)

Saiyami spent some time with Yuvraj before performing the part in order to understand what an athlete's mind was like. The cricketer opened up to her about the feelings, worries, and hopes he had while battling cancer. He also told stories of his unrelenting will to keep going back to the cricket pitch. These conversations gave Saiyami priceless knowledge on how athletes think when faced with difficulties that might change their lives.

What is Ghoomer about?

Ghoomer is a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson, who excels and makes her dream come true with the help of her coach. Before hitting the big screens on August 18, the movie premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).