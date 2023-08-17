Ghoomer Maker Reveals Why Aishwarya, Aaradhya Have Been Mentioned Under 'special Thanks'

Director R Balki is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Now, ahead of the release, the director, in an interview, opened up about why the film mentions Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya and producer Dinesh Vijan under 'special thanks'.

3 things you need to know

Ghoomer will release in theatres on August 18.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The film marks the cameo appearance of Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan contributed marketing ideas

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, R Balki revealed Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya contributed to the film in many ways. Elaborating on how they contributed, the director said that the Ponniyin Selvan actress gave ideas for marketing that helped their film to reach the audience.

Speaking about Aaradhya's contribution, he recalled how she convinced father Abhishek to shake legs in a "crucial scene". He said that the couple's 11-year-old daughter had heard the narration and asked her father, "Why don’t you do it (the dance)?’ I felt it was a superb idea and I decided to incorporate it.”

(The Bachchan family | Image: X)

Apart from the Bachchan family, Dinesh Vijan has also found his name under the Special as he is a "friend" of the director and helped with the marketing and distribution.

Abhishek Bachchan's role in Ghoomer

In the film, Abhishek plays an unsympathetic and failed cricketer, who turns a strict cricket coach to Saiyami Kher, who lost her right arm in an accident. He trains her with unconventional techniques, giving her new hope. The film had its world premiere at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12.