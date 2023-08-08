Ghoomer Title Track Out: Abhishek Bachchan Dances Gleefully, Saiyami Kher Trains Hard

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer will make its theatrical debut on August 18. Ahead of its release, the makers released the title track of the film on Tuesday. It features Saiyami practicing hard on her game while Abhishek dances like no one is watching.

2 things you need to know

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a cricket coach in Ghoomer.

The film is helmed by R Balki and will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12.

Saiyami Kher works hard on her skills

Abhishek took to his Instagram handle today to share the title track with his fans. In the music video, the actor can be seen roaming around in a stadium at night. He hears everyone chanting "Ghoomer" simultaneously and appears to be intoxicated. As he turns his gaze around, Saiyami’s character is seen practicing cricket.

The entire video shows Abhishek giddily spinning as the cricket squad enters the stadium for their match. Saiyami plays a cricket player who loses her right arm and uses unconventional training methods to improve her left arm.

Amitabh Bachchan to make a cameo appearance in Ghoomer

Ghoomer is a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson, who excels and makes her dream come true with the help of her coach. Before hitting the big screens on August 18, the movie will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The filmmakers called it, “a tribute to sport and the reservoir of human resilience”.

Apart from Abhishek and Saiyami, Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi. The movie is helmed by R Balki and the trailer shows a special appearance of the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about his father’s role in the upcoming sports drama, Abhishek said “Dad is Balki's lucky charm and he will never make a film without him. This is our ode to my dad.”