Angad Bedi To Make His South Film Debut With Nani-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Hi Nanna

Angad Singh Bedi, well-known as Angad Bedi, has been on a roll ever since he joined showbiz. The actor made his debut back in 2004 with the film Kaya Taran. After rising to fame for his role in the films like Pink, Lust Stories 2, and more, the actor is all set to make his debut in the South Indian film industry.

3 things you need to know

Angad Bedi was last seen in the film Lust Stories 2 released on OTT.

He has several films in his kitty including Tiger 3.

The actor will make his South Indian film debut opposite Nani.

Angad Bedi to star in 'Hi Nanna'

Angad Bedi is all set to make his debut in the South film industry with the film Hi Nanna. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with the leading pair Mrunal Thakur and Nani. This film will also mark Angad Bedi's second collaboration with the Sita Ramam actress as the duo had earlier worked in Lust Stories 2.

(Angad Bedi to share screen with Nani and Mrunal Thakur in his South Indian film debut. | Image: Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Sharing his excitement about working in the Nani starrer, Angad Bedi told ANI that he feels nice to be debuting all over again after being in the film industry for so many years. He further added, "It's a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in." The actor concluded by saying that he is glad to be part of such a massive project with a heartfelt story.

All you need to know about 'Hi Nanna'

Hi Nanna starring Nani is going to be an emotional family entertainer movie. The Dasara actor will be seen playing the role of a father in the film helmed by Shouryuv. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages on December 21 this year.