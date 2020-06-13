'Ghost Busted!': Vivek Oberoi Shares The Truth Behind Jhansi's Viral Haunted Video

A video from Jhansi's playground went viral on social media because it showed the gym equipment moving on its own at the wee hours of the night. Jhansi Police went to inspect the site as the video triggered many rumours about 'paranormal activity' going on. Comments like 'Ghost is exercising', 'spooky', etc left many concerned.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday revealed the truth behind the viral 'haunted' video. Captioning it as 'Ghost Exposed', the man in the video says, "This video going viral from Kashiram Park, the truth is only this — "It keeps moving for some time on its own if you set it in motion. You can't say there is a ghost. This is just a prank someone is playing to bring bad name to the park. People are even saying that because the park is named after Kashiram maybe it is his ghost who is doing that. This is all false. Don't spread such rumours."

Ghost busted! The truth behind the famous Jhansi ‘Ghost Excercise’ video doing the rounds everywhere! Lol, the park isn’t haunted and ghosts do not excercise 😄😄 #GhostExposed #Jhansi pic.twitter.com/Wxxm76Eh1m — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 13, 2020

Jhansi Police went to inspect the site and revealed ‘the truth’ on June 13. Not only did they elaborate that equipment was moving vigorously because of the excessive amount of grease but the police authorities criticised all the people for generating “fake news” of the video.

The Jhansi Police elaborated in the video that those machines in the ground were greased and therefore, once they are moved, they remain in a state of motion for a prolonged period of time. The authorities also ensured that it was not haunted and appealed to the public to not adhere to the rumours of ‘fitness ghost’ in the city. The entire inquiry was led by Deputy Superintendent Jhansi Sangram Singh, who was lauded by additional superintendent of police, Rahul Srivastav.

