Jhansi Police Lauded For Distributing Toys To Kids Of Migrant Workers

In a heartwarming gesture, the Jhansi Police distributed toys among the children of migrant workers, who were on the way to their hometowns. The police officers distributed the toys at the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border and succeeded in cheering the mood of the kids who have undergone unimaginable physical and mental distress amid coronavirus lockdown. A video of the ‘great gesture’ by the police department has been widely shared on various social media platforms.

In the video, one can see the Jhansi Police personnel handing over toys to young children of migrant workers. While speaking to a local media outlet, SP Rahul Srivastava said that the officers wanted to bring a smile on the faces and add some love and warmth in this ‘cruel heat’.

#JoysOfToys-A warm welcome & send off was given to the children of #MigrantWorkers at the

UP-MP border by @jhansipolice by gifting them toys🧸

Their parents departing to various destinations across North India blessed us on receiving sanitisers & masks.@UNICEFIndia #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wLrqw9Ut0h — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) May 22, 2020

Srivastava also reportedly informed that the police department has made tents hospitable as well. He said that the department set up heatproof and waterproof tents for migrant workers and their families. He added that the officials want the children and women to feel comfortable before leaving for their destination. Moreover, Srivastava said that the officers even serve the migrants food and water as they sometimes have to wait for long hours at every border to proceed ahead.

Srivastava added that he wants the migrant workers to carry back happy memories. He told the media outlet, that the gesture is to show the hospitality as they have already been through a lot of hardships. He further said that as the mothers are mostly drained out by carrying the kids, the department thought of giving the children toys so that the burden on women could be lessened. The gesture by the Jhansi Police has also been lauded by several internet users.

Netizens laud Jhansi Police

One twitter user said, “Great gesture. It must have made them feel good after the hardships that they endured. Rank & File of Jhansi Police should be complimented for this healing step”. Another user said, "A Child will remember that a man in Khakee made her smile during these rough times”. “Such a nice gesture to boost up the morale of migrants kudos to @jhansipolice," added another.

This is the police i am proud of, not only maintaining law and order, but also showing love and care for fellow citizens. — Vishal Singh विशाल सिंह (@kumarvishal093) May 23, 2020

It is really heartouching seen must appreciated to all of you,you all are really our hero for ever salute to all sir.May god bless you all.Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — shiva pandey 🇮🇳 (@loveshineshiva) May 23, 2020

Comonadable job sir 👌 proud of you 🙏🙏 — Monika Yadav (@MonikaY87626646) May 22, 2020

Angels in khaki for kids...God bless👍 — DR. KOMAL SHARMA (@DRKOMALSHARMA) May 23, 2020

