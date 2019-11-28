Ghost Stories: Janhvi Kapoor Announces The Release Date Of The Spine-chilling Drama

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to social media and shared about her upcoming web-film on Netflix. The Dhadak actor revealed the release date of Ghost Stories in a video on Instagram. She told that the spine-chilling drama will premiere on January 1, 2020, at midnight.



Filmmakers announced the release date on their social media handles

Celebrated filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar will join hands to give the audience goosebumps on New Year's. The dark hints about this much-anticipated thriller drama have been dropped by the makers on their respective social media handles. After the success of their Netflix movie Lust Stories, they are quite excited to hook the viewers to the screens.

Netflix shared the first look of Ghost Stories in a series of scenes to make your blood run cold

The filmmakers did not refuse to step back from sharing this spooky video about Ghost Stories

About the cast of Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories will feature an ensemble cast of Mrunal Thakur, Kusha Kapila, Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Sukant Goel, Avinash Tewari, Surekha Sikri, Pavail Gulati and Vijay Verma in the prominent roles. Similar to the critically-acclaimed Lust Stories, this horror thriller drama will consist of four short movies. It is co-produced under the banners of RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

