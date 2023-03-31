Gigi Hadid Stuns In A Multicolour Outfit At NMACC Event In Mumbai

Gigi Hadid was pictured at Nita Ambani's NMACC event in Mumbai on March 31. The fashion model was seen sporting a multicoloured gown. She kept her makeup simple and left hair open to complete her look. Gigi wore Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra's outfit for the grand event. Check out her looks below:

Celebs at NMACC event

Nita Ambani's NMACC event was a star-studded affair with celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rajinikanth, Sonam Kapoor, Hema Malini, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Gigi Hadid in attendance. Crickters like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Bumrah also attended the grand event with their families. Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also made heads turn with their stunning entry and gorgeous outfits.

About NMACC

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will be located within the Jio World Centre, which is situated at the centre of Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. It is said to be a hub for arts and humanities, supporting works that span across multiple disciplines.

The Cultural Centre features a total of three art spaces, consisting of a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat Cube. The highlight of the Cultural Centre is the Art House, which is a four-storey space only to be used for hosting a massive array of visual arts. The art space will feature works of the finest artistic geniuses across India as well as the work. The concourse for the Cultural Centre features public arts from acclaimed artists throughout the globe. One of the works that are displayed in the centre’s concourses is Kamal Kunj, which is among India’s largest Pichwai paintings.