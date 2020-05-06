Giorgia Andriani Reacts To Marriage Rumours As She Spends Lockdown With Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani, who is currently staying with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan in Mumbai amidst lockdown, addressed wedding rumours. Will they get married? To this, Giorgia in an interview to an entertainment portal said that not anytime soon.

She said people make speculations and assume whatever they want to but being serene as a person, she will let everyone know when they would plan. But till that happens, Giorgia said that people can think whatever they want to as she doesn't own anyone's mind.

Talking about Arbaaz, Giorgia in an interview said that his positivity helps her stay balanced. Praising his sense of humour, Giorgia said that they are always laughing and cracking jokes together.

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan have always been vocal about their relationship and never tried to hide it from media. In the recent past, there were rumours that the two were all set to tie the knot. However, in a recent interview with a leading daily, Giorgia Adriani denied all the rumours and also talked about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan.

In conversation with a leading daily, when Giorgia Andriani was questioned about the wedding rumours with Arbaaz Khan, the Italian model said that 'these rumours come from being close to someone who is very famous in the film industry'. She added that when a person starts a friendship with someone who is already a famous name in the industry, they have to take the responsibility of accepting that fame. Furthermore, Giorgia Andriani said that she had many interviews in the recent past where people asked her about her personal life.

Work Front

Giorgia revealed that she has signed a film titled Welcome to Bajrangpur with Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. She said that it was supposed to be shot in April in Hyderabad but for obvious reasons, it didn’t happen.

Giorgia Andriani also has a short film coming up titled Victim, and talking about it, she said that she would be playing the role of a lawyer. Talking about working with Arbaaz Khan, the Italian model said that she would love to work with him whenever they hear a good script. She wrapped up her conversation by revealing that she is a big Salman Khan fan and is excited about his upcoming projects.

