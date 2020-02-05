Giorgia Andriani Recalls Feeling 'nervous' Working With Arbaaz Khan On Her FIRST Project

While speculations were rife that Giorgia Andriani is to make her acting debut with her beau Arbaaz Khan in Dabangg 3, it did not happen. However, now reports claim that the Italian model will be seen alongside Khan in Sridevi Bungalow that stars Priya Prakash Varrier in an important role. In the film, the 29-year-old model will be performing a song, wherein she will be donning a ravishing Arabian attire for her dance number.

Andriani on her first Bollywood project

Revealing that it will be her first Bollywood number, Andriani informed that she has been trained in Carnatic dance previously, but has never tried Bollywood. Emphasizing that she was quite nervous working with Arbaaz, she added, "But the process has turned out really amazing. I am sure you all are going to love it."

Since the announcement of her debut in Bollywood, Giorgia has been acing her Hindi Game. It shall be a treat to have her voicing her dialogues in the film and not dubbed. She is an avid street junkie but also endeavours in fitness. Her Instagram stories could be a guide to a healthy lifestyle.

The 29-year-old made headlines after her relationship with Arbaaz Khan came to light. The two have been spotted attending parties, family gatherings and at eateries posing for the shutterbugs.

Commenting on their relationship, Arbaaz told a leading news agency, “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”

