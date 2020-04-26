'Girls Were Screaming Seeing The Bat', Says Amitabh Bachchan;reveals 'ideal Weapon' For It

Amitabh Bachchan on late Saturday evening took to his social media handle to share a 'Breaking News' — a bat had entered his personal room at Jalsa. While his Instagram and Twitter posts were precise and gave to-the-point information, Bachchan's blog explained things a little further.

Bachchan was shocked to see a bat in his room when he hasn't ever spotted one in the entire Juhu area. He revealed that there was 'panic among the girls' — Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya (currently with the megastar).

Revealing his 'ideal weapon for this flying object', Bachchan wrote that only a 'badminton racquet' is helpful during this time and recalled his school times. Bachchan also said that he wanted to grab the racquet from his study to apply the same technique but the 'girls were screaming' and pulled him out of the room.

Amitabh Bachchan shares 'breaking news' of bat landing in his room at Jalsa; triggers row

Bachchan's Full Blog Post

"I was wanting to get to my study to pick up the badminton racquet, that I had decorated my interior with - a gift from special person - but the girls were screaming and pulled me out of the room .. The racquet, the badminton racquet, is the ideal weapon for this flying object .. in school we would strike with it when it came out in our dorm at night .. you had to time it right, and apprehend its erratic flight path, to get it to crash into the netting and get stuck .. then you let it out .. BUT .. a bat in these times .. after all the corona stories .. begins to get a little eerie .. beyond that do not have much to say .. but if I do .. shall return .. with or without BATMAN .."

Amitabh Bachchan's highlights of the week: From wishing Ramadan to sharing his own animoji

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.