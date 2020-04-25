Amitabh Bachchan's Highlights Of The Week: From Wishing Ramadan To Sharing His Own Animoji

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shehanshah of Bollywood, is one of the greatest and the most influential actors of the Bollywood film industry. Over a career span of five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has established himself as a phenomenal actor. Apart from his terrific acting prowess, the actor aptly knows how to use social media to stay connected with his fan army.

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, the superstar is constantly using social media to entertain and interact with his fans. This week saw Big B thanking all the frontline coronavirus health workers to wishing Ramadan to his fans. Here is a quick recap of Amitabh Bachchan’s whereabouts of this week.

Wishing Ramadan to his fans

Amitabh Bachchan, took to Instagram, to greet his fans with Ramadan wishes. He wished peace and love for everyone on this auspicious occasion. Take a look here:

Challenge for fans

Amitabh Bachchan was seen giving a challenge to his fans via social media. His Instagram post saw him asking the name of his movie based on the picture that he shared. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Sends 'peace And Love' To Fans On The Occasion Of Ramadan

Thanking frontline coronavirus workers

Sharing an innovative picture of Lord Ganesha, Amitabh Bachchan thanked all the coronavirus frontline workers who are risking their lives. He shared the picture with a short heartfelt note. Check out Big B’s post here:

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Poses An Important Question Regarding 'films' Amid Isolation; Read Here

Throwback picture

Big B recently shared a throwback picture of his with fans. While sharing the collage, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The age of innocence his over”. See his post here:

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan To Be Back With 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Post Lockdown?

Tongue piercing

Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram shared a video of his Animoji making expressions as he reads out the poem in the background. In the poem, he addressed his Animoji's tongue piercing in a hilarious way. Check it out here:

ALSO READ| South African Care Facility Supported By Amitabh Bachchan In COVID-19 Controversy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.