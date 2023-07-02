Gol Maal Actor Harish Magon Dies At 76, CINTAA Offers Condolences

Harish Magon is no more. The actor died on July 1. He was 76. Magon is best known to many for his work in the comedy drama Gol Maal (1979)..

Harish Magon played key roles in films such as Gol Maal, Namak Halaal, Inkaar and more.

CINTAA confirmed the news of his demise.

He is survived by his wife and their two children - a son and a daughter.

CINTAA confirms news of Harish Magon's demise

On July 1, Hindi film actor Harish Magon passed away. The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) confirmed this news and expressed offered its condolences through a Twitter post. The message read, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988)."

Film historian Pavan Jha took to Twitter to pay tribute to Magon's contributions to Hindi cinema. He shared a video clip from the 1975 film Aandhi, where the late actor appeared in a cameo role. Jha spoke about Magon's charm and highlighted his memorable appearance in Khushboo, where he delivered a memorable dialogue alongside actors Sharmila Tagore and Jeetendra.

He further recalled the late actor's notable presence in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Gol Maal, where he played a "small but memorable" role as Sunila Gavaskar's classmate and a fan of the character played by actor Amol Palekar. He concluded by stating that such small yet impactful appearances on the silver screen can immortalise an actor..

More about Harish Magon

Harish Magon, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), showcased his talent in various films, including Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Shahenshah. His last appearance on the silver screen was in the 1997 movie Uff! Yeh Mohabbat. Throughout his career, Magon made an impact with his cameo roles.

He also operated the Harish Magon Acting Institute, located in Mumbai's Juhu area. The institute provided aspiring actors with training and guidance in the field of acting. His dedication to nurturing talent earned him respect within the industry. The actor is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.