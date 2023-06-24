Indhuja Ravichandran, Harish Kalyan Share Poster For Upcoming Thriller Parking

Tamil actors Indhuja Ravichandran and Harish Kalyan recently took to their social media handles to share the poster of their upcoming project. Kalyan also promised the release of the first look soon. From the looks of it, the film appears to belong to the thriller genre.

3 things you need to know

Parking marks Indhuja and Harish's first professional collaboration.

Indhuja's last release was the 2022 film Naane Varuvean.

Meanwhile Harish was last seen in the 2021 film Oh Manapenne.

Indhuja Ravichandran, Harish Kalyan unveil poster for Parking

The on-screen duo's upcoming film, Parking, now has a poster. Both the actors took to their social media handles to share the news. A close look at the poster will reveal that the makers of the film are planning a theatrical release for Parking. A specific date however, has not been shared.



The all-orange poster features two cars facing each other. The car headlights light up the title of the film, painted in yellow. While Indhuja called the moment of sharing the film poster "the next chapter of (her) life", Harish's post expressed excitement along with a humble request to all his fans for their love and support. He even reflected on how every film he does, is essentially an opportunity for him to connect with the audience.

Parking is backed by an earnest crew

The thriller is being helmed by debutant director Ramkumar Balakrishnan. Jiju Sunny is handling the cinematography for the film, while Sam CS is composing the music. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Parking is being edited by Philomin Raj while the art direction is the department of NK Rahul. Dinesh Kasi and Phoenix Prabhu are choreographing the fight sequences in the film. Parking is eyeing a theatrical release this year, more details on which are expected to be released alongside the first look.