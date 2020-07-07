'Gone By In A Flash': Shahid Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For Mira On Wedding Anniversary

On their 5th anniversary, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with a heartfelt note. 'Gone by in a flash', the Kabir Singh actor wrote as he thanked wife Mira Rajput for the journey.

Shahid wrote, "5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love." [sic]

Shahid Kapoor's pictures with spouse Mira Rajput that define pure love; See pics

To mark their anniversary, Mira Rajput has treated netizens with an unseen picture from their wedding day where she can be seen venerating at the Gurudwara during their 'anand karaj' ceremony with Shahid Kapoor.

Mira captioned the post with the word, "Gratitude ❤️🙏🏻" as she completes a milestone day in her journey with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor..

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh which won him critical acclaim. He had been filming for his next film Jersey until the shoot was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. the film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.