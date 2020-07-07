Shahid Kapoor's Pictures With Spouse Mira Rajput That Define Pure Love; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor is a very famous Bollywood actor known for his work in romantic films. He made his debut in the 2003 movie Ishq Vishk which was a super-hit film. From there, he was seen in many movies like Vivah (2006), Jab We Met (2007), Haider (2014) and more. After dating actor Kareena Kapoor and being linked with several leading ladies post their split, Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and the couple had their first child in 2016 and a son in 2018. The couple was seen during many social events and on talks show together and have always mentioned their ever-growing love for each other. Here's a look at a few of their pictures that define pure love:

Father's Day

Mira uploaded a picture with Shahid on Father's Day. The couple looked very comfortable with each other. Mira also uploaded a lovely caption - Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad There’s a reason our kids wake up and jump on you

Diwali

Mira Rajput uploaded another snap of the couple in traditional outfits. Both Mira and Shahid looked radiant and happy. She captioned the picture - Love and light

Night out

In this picture, fans can see the couple posing for the camera. Their outfits looked very co-ordinated and they can be seen being ready for a fun night out together.

Anniversary picture

In this one of the most liked pictures of the couple together, fans can see a special moment between the two. Here's what Mira captioned the picture - You make my world and me go round. She also added a hashtag of Happy Four (years of marriage)

Birthday Selfie

Mira uploaded his selfie on Shahid's birthday. The couple again looks radiant and beautiful. Here's what Mira captioned the picture - Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more

