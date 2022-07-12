'Good Luck Jerry': Janhvi Kapoor Introduces Her Sketchy ‘business Partners’ In New Poster

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Good Luck Jerry. The makers of the film are leaving no stones unturned to promote the upcoming film and they have recently dropped a new yet intriguing poster for Janhvi Kapoor-starrer which featured the Roohi actor surrounded by a group of her sketchy business partners, while she looks scared.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the black comedy crime film has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain. It stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Good Luck Jerry's new poster out

On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor headed to her Instagram handle and shared a fresh poster of her forthcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. Sharing the poster, she even revealed some hints about the film as her caption read, "Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #GoodLuckJerryOnHotstar(Meet my business partners. Now I have shared everything with you without any question, hope nothing will go wrong now! Wish me luck)".

The poster saw Janhvi donning an ethnic suit teamed up with a dupatta. Janhvi looks scared in the pic as if her fellow business partners, who are standing surrounding her, are trying to scare her. Fans were elated to see Janhvi in a new avatar and the comment section is proof of it as a netizen wrote, "good luck Jahnvi Ji", another one commented that he can't wait for the film's release, while many Instagram users dropped hearts to the post.

More about the film

Scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the 2018 Tamil blockbuster Kolamaavu Kokila, which had Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead. Earlier, the makers shared a couple of fresh looks from the upcoming black comedy flick which saw Janhvi wielding a gun while sporting an expression of utmost fright and in the second one, she can be seen hiding behind a table with a shocking expression on her face.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor