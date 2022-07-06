Janhvi Kapoor Perfectly Imitates Janice's Iconic Laugh From 'Friends'; Watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has a jam-packed year ahead of her with a lot of projects in her kitty. The Roohi actor is currently busy filming for her next film titled, Bawaal alongside actor Varun Dhawan. Ever since the makers of Bawaal announced the project, its lead actors are constantly treating fans with updates and behind the scene fun visuals from the shoot locations.

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and shared a fun video where Janhvi is seen enacting Janice from the popular American sitcom, Friends.

Janhvi Kapoor imitates Janice from Friends

In the video shared by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor is seen comfortably sitting in her car donning a black top and blue jeans as she perfectly imitates the iconic laugh of Janice from the much-loved programme Friends. While mimicking her, Janhvi says the evergreen dialogue of the character, "Oh my God, Chandler Bing." Sharing Janhvi's hilarious video, Varun wrote in the caption, "Janhvi Kapoor Aka Janice."Janhvi's video is doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handle.

Janhvi Kapoor shares pic with Varun Dhawan from sets of Bawaal

Earlier on Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo posing with her co-star Varun Dhawan. In the pic, the two stars are seen flaunting their dazzling smiles as they twin in similar white outfits. In the caption, Janhvi revealed that the duo have wrapped the Amsterdam shoot and the team is now all set for their Poland schedule. The Goodluck Jerry actor wrote, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam 💥 Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? 💣#niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala"

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "no-one can beat you in cuteness❤️❤️❤️" another wrote, "All the best for the Poland schedule 🌹❤️" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons. For the unversed, Bawaal is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens next year on April 7.

