'Good Luck Jerry': Janhvi Kapoor Is Up Against A Bunch Of Goons In Film's Teaser; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry, the teaser of which was recently dropped by makers. The brief clip sets the stage for the trailer release tomorrow, showcasing Janhvi surrounded by a bunch of goons, confronting her about the release of the film's current poster.

After silently listening to their trail of complaints, Janhvi finally breaks her silence and yells at them saying, "Abhi toh sirf posters aaye hain. Ab aane waala hai trailer (you've just seen the posters till now, gear up for the trailer)."

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Coming as the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, it will release on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taking to their official YouTube handle on Wednesday, July 13, Disney+ Hotstar shared the 34-second clip as Janhvi announces the trailer after confronting the goons. She turns to the camera and asks viewers, "Good luck nahi bolenge (won't you wish us good luck)."

Sharing the clip, makers wrote in the caption, "Ye kya kiya Jerry ji? Lagta hai inn gundon ki toli se bachne ke liye ab aapko good luck ki bahut zaroorat hai! (what did you do Jerry? Seems like you'll need good luck to get saved from the group of goons)."

Janhvi has been piquing fans' curiosity around the project with intriguing posters, the latest of which was dropped yesterday. The poster saw a scared Janhvi sitting in the midst of her sketchy business partners.

In the caption, she wrote, "Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar (Meet my business partners. Now I have shared everything with you without any question, hope nothing will go wrong now! Wish me luck)".

Meanwhile, Janhvi is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen sharing screenspace with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

