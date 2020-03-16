Govinda Pours Love On Ranveer Singh, Says 'Don't Have Words To Praise You'

Bollywood actor Govinda has ruled the box-office for decades with his performances in numerous projects. From the quirky scripts to rib-tickling comic timings, he has undoubtedly dug a niche for himself in Bollywood. Not only young, but the audience from all age groups has also adored him. Recently, after receiving warm praise from new-age actor Ranveer Singh, Govinda took to his social media and called him a 'superstar'.

Govinda praises Ranveer Singh

Interestingly, Govinda shared a video on his Instagram story, in which he was praising Ranveer Singh. Recalling their first meeting, Govinda said, 'I met you (at an award show) and I saw your dance and was moved with the amount of respect you showered upon me. I don't have the words to praise you as a human being and actor either. Thank you so much for the respect and I pray to God that you become the next superstar of this industry.

As the video progressed, the Joru Ka Ghulam actor added that he can see Ranveer shaping up to be the superstar of India through his films. "I feel very good to see you shine and rise higher and higher. May God bless you and all the best," he added.

For the unversed, during a recent award function night, Ranveer took out a moment and thanked Govinda for being his inspiration. He also revealed that Govinda was the reason he decided to become an actor. It was not the first time when Ranveer Singh showered his love on Govinda.

