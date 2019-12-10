Ranveer Singh's Films That Are His Crown Jewels After Completing 9 Years In Bollywood

Ranveer Singh is a new-age actor of the Hindi film industry, who known for his performances on-screen. The actor completed nine successful years in Bollywood with the 9th anniversary of his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Here are nine prized gems from Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood career:

Ranveer Singh’s Nine Prized Gems from Bollywood

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010):

Band Baaja Baaraat is one of Ranveer’s movies that is very much prized by the actor. The film is about Bittoo and Shruti who start their business as wedding planners and eventually fall in love with each other. Band Baaja Baaraat’s cast featured the on-screen pair of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, which was much-loved by the audience.

Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl (2011):

Following the success of Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl was released in the year 2011. The movie is about how a smooth and charming conman, cons girls for a living. However, he finally meets his match by the end of the ‘ROM-CON’. Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl is one of the earliest instances from Ranveer’s career in which the actor tried his luck at rapping. The movie revisited the much-loved on-screen pair of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. It is one of Ranveer’s films that he prizes to date.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013):

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed movie sits as one of the prized collections of Ranveer’s career. The movie featured the real-life pair of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on-screen for the first time. The 2013 film was successful at the box-office and garnered favourable reviews by the critics as well. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was one of Ranveer’s movies in which his acting prowess is evident and appreciated.

Gunday (2014):

Gunday is another movie that sits in the collection of Ranveer’s career’s great films. The film features a love triangle between Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Though the film received mixed reviews, it proved to be successful at the box-office. The on-screen chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Gunday is still talked about by fans.

Kill Dil (2014):

Another title that is argued to be among Ranveer’s movies that performed well at the box-office is Kill Dil. The movie featured a cast inclusive of Govinda, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, and Ali Zafar. Though the film did not garner the expected reviews, it still seemed to be a decent performer at the box-office. Kill Dil is one of the most unconventional performances of Ranveer’s career to date.

Bajirao Mastani (2015):

The period drama based on the love story of Bajirao Peshwa and Mastani Bai is another one of Ranveer’s films that is loved by the fans. The film featured a cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie was loved by the fans as well as the critics equally. It is one of the prized films of Ranveer’s career.

Padmaavat (2018):

The 2018 movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is another one of Ranveer’s films that garnered love, as well as controversy. The film is about the obsessive love of Allauddin Khilji for the Queen of Mewar, Padmavati. The star cast of Padmaavat features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the leading roles. It is one of the most controversial movies of Ranveer’s career, and continually made rounds in the news before its release.

Simmba (2018):

The Rohit Shetty directorial marked Ranveer Singh’s entry into the Singham Cop Universe, and this is one of the prized movies of Ranveer’s career. The film featured the on-screen pair of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Fans appreciated the movie, and it proved to be successful at the box-office. Simmba also featured cameo’s by Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar and is one of the most loved Ranveer's movies.

Gully Boy (2019):

The Excel entertainment produced movie is one of the most prized titles among Ranveer’s films till now. The movie is a tribute the Divine and Naezy and features the Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddarth Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in the lead role. The film proved to be the crime jewel of Ranveer’s career as it has been nominated for the Academy Awards 2020. The movie also featured Ranveer Singh rapping and recording songs apart from his on-screen presence, and was loved by the fans.

