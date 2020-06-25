Govinda's Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Meets With A Car Accident In Juhu, Mumbai

Bollywood actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a minor car accident in Juhu. The accident took place at around 8:30 pm on June 24, 2020, when Ahuja was driving around and collided into another car. It is being reported as a minor car accident and no one was seriously injured.

According to media reports, Ahuja's car suffered some damage and had a broken headlight due to the collision. Yashvardhan has got a few injuries on his arms but is safe. The car was driven by the driver who is also safe. Govinda has reportedly not lodged a complaint with the police as they have solved the matter amicably. According to a website, the opposite car, which collided with Yashvardhan's car, was being driven by someone who works with Yash Raj banner.

Yashvardhan Ahuja, 22 is the second son of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. They have a daughter Tina Ahuja. Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Second Hand Husband starring alongside Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal. Govinda has six nephews and two nieces who are also a part of the entertainment industry. His son Yashvardhan is yet to make his debut in Bollywood.

Govinda in an old media interview had said that he wants Yashvardhan to work in films and for that, he had even sent him to London for studies. Yashvardhan has attended the Met Film school. The tabloid, in a 2017 interview even reported that Yashvardhan was also interested in directing.

Meanwhile, Govinda has been quite active on his social media throughout the pandemic. He often interacts with his fans and keeps in constant touch with them through his socials. His film Haseena Maan Jayegi recently completed 21 years of its release. Getting nostalgic over it, the actor shared the film's poster on his social media. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, and Pooja Batra.

