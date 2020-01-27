Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Plunging Gown & Nick Jonas' Gold Suit Will Wow You

Priyanka Chopra who attended the Grammys Awards with Nick Jonas for the first time as a couple simply left everyone stunned with their red-carpet look. While Chopra wore a head-turned plunging Ralph and Russo gown, Jonas wore a gold suit. One thing that caught everyone's eye was Chopra's beautiful belly diamond piercing.

In an interview with an International magazine, Chopra spoke about their individual styles and said, "We have a lot of individuality when it comes to what we decide each on ourselves, and we are very individualist people as well, in our professions. We come together in our lives in a big way and yes, that is majorly intertwined. So, if I choose an outfit, I guess I'd be like, What do you think? And he'd be like what do you think? But we predominantly let each other have a very individual style. So, there's unity about what we want to wear."

For those unaware, The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single "Sucker." The band also performed at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning family picture with Nick Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas.

