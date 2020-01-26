Pre-Grammys: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Satin Gown, Hilary Duff Calls Her 'pretty'

Priyanka Chopra's 'Pre-Grammys' fashion game is totally on point. Wearing a Nicolas Jebran backless satin gown from the Beyond Infinity collection, the actress completed her look with Bulgaria jewellery and stunning heels by Stuart Weitzman. According to the reports, Chopra will walk the red carpet alongside husband Nick Jonas on the main event day — January 26.

Hollywood actress Hillary Duff dropped a comment saying, 'pretty', while Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri dropped 'fire' emojis. Giving a sneak-peak inside her hair and makeup, Chopra shared many pictures.

The Jonas Brothers band has been nominated at the Grammys for 'Sucker' in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The 2020 Grammys will be live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra who has been associated with UNICEF for over 10 years, was recently honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The actress recently attended the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

Wrapping up the event, Chopra wrote on her Instagram handle: "After wrapping up an intense few days here at #WEF2020, I can’t help but think about how urgent the need is for us to take matters in our hands and bring attention to the role we can all play to help build a world free from extreme poverty. It’s been an amazing, inspiring week meeting activists, politicians and companies committed to doing their part. I’m proud to be here with Global Citizen, lending my voice to this shared vision ahead of #globalgoallive. You can take action now on the issues that matter. #Davos2020" [sic]

