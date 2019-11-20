Guess The Leading Lady Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Sardar Udham Singh?

The makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh have found the leading lady for the film. And it is none other than 'October' fame Banita Sandhu. The actress will reunite with 'October' director Shoojit Sircar. Confirming the news to an entertainment portal, Banita said: “Yes I am in Sardar Udham Singh. We shot for it in Punjab. Vicky Kaushal is amazing and it was great to be back working with the October team again.”

Shoojit Sircar-directed Udham Singh biopic, starring Vicky Kaushal, will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020. Titled "Sardar Udham Singh", the film is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya. Shah previously worked with Sircar in 2016's "Pink" and Bhattacharya collaborated with the filmmaker on "Madras Cafe" (2013).

The film is a biopic on Singhm, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sircar said Kaushal was the "obvious choice" for the film, which was earlier set to feature Irrfan Khan. "If you look at Vicky's track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy and my film is a story of a Punjabi man," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The film is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Sircar's next release is "Gulabo Sitaabo" with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, while Kaushal will next be seen in "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

