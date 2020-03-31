Gul Panag Talks About Phase Where She Did 'jhaadu-pocha' After Winning Miss India In 1999

Aviator, actor-producer, entrepreneur, biker and above all a wife & a mother — Gul Panag — is an inspiration for many women. Her husband Rishi Attari, who is a pilot was flying planes till March 24 amid Coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview, the Dhoop actor revealed that she took a sigh of relief when her husband returned home as the Government gave orders to shut the airspace because she honestly thought she would see him only after 21 days. She said that 'duty is above anything else' in her family because Attari and herself come from 'three generations of Armed Forces'.

Lauding the Government's extreme measure of complete lockdown, Gul Panag said, 'difficult times call for difficult measures' and said she salutes the government's courage for taking an 'unprecedented decisive step'. For Panag, life has come a full circle after 21 years. How you may wonder?

Reallly? You're on Twitter. My husband's flying a plane bringing people back home as I type.💁🏻‍♀️ Every day for last few days, infact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because 'essential' service. Till tonight. https://t.co/v90mbP82vd — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 24, 2020

Well, the actor confessed that after winning Miss India title in 1999, she used to do jhaadu-pocha, wash clothes on her own and cook meals by herself. Only with time she got help, and a washing machine.

"This phase will change people fundamentally and will make you realise you can do everything," Gul concluded.

It takes 21 days to make a new habbit. To reset. I've always used the #21daychallenge to regain momentum- be it fitness, productivity, meditation or anything else I feel needs a concentrated push.

USE THIS WELL. #21daylockdown — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 25, 2020

