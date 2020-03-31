The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gul Panag Talks About Phase Where She Did 'jhaadu-pocha' After Winning Miss India In 1999

Bollywood News

Gul Panag talks about her husband Rishi Attari, a pilot was flying planes till March 24 amid COVID-19. She said her life has come a full circle after 21 yrs.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gul Panag

Aviator, actor-producer, entrepreneur, biker and above all a wife & a mother — Gul Panag — is an inspiration for many women. Her husband Rishi Attari, who is a pilot was flying planes till March 24 amid Coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview, the Dhoop actor revealed that she took a sigh of relief when her husband returned home as the Government gave orders to shut the airspace because she honestly thought she would see him only after 21 days. She said that 'duty is above anything else' in her family because Attari and herself come from 'three generations of Armed Forces'.

READ | Badshah releases statement after 'Genda Phool' backlash, urges fans to help him; Read here

Lauding the Government's extreme measure of complete lockdown, Gul Panag said, 'difficult times call for difficult measures' and said she salutes the government's courage for taking an 'unprecedented decisive step'. For Panag, life has come a full circle after 21 years. How you may wonder?

ALSO READ | Gul Panag's lockdown tweet termed 'adventure', actor hits back with husband's feats

Well, the actor confessed that after winning Miss India title in 1999, she used to do jhaadu-pocha, wash clothes on her own and cook meals by herself. Only with time she got help, and a washing machine.

"This phase will change people fundamentally and will make you realise you can do everything," Gul concluded. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Valentines 💙💙

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag) on

 Gul Panag stuns in an 18-yr-old dress gifted by husband, take a look

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
COVID-19 CASES IN MAHARASHTRA
Mukesh Walia
DELHI POLICE NOTIFIES TO MARKAZ
Nizamuddin
45 PEOPLE FROM TN TEST POSITIVE
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Yogi Adityanath
CM YOGI CONDEMNS BAREILLY INCIDENT
Bhima Koregaon
SPECIAL NIA COURT DENIES BAIL