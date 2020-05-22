'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer Leaves Fans Mighty Impressed, Call It 'hilarious & Relatable'

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala's crackling chemistry comes alive in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo. A story where two slimy scheming foxes are caught in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.

‘Mirza’ (played by Amitabh Bachchan) – a 78 yr-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession – an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow. But this garden of roses comes with its own cluster of ‘pricky thorns’ – tenants. Amongst them most prominently, ‘Baankey’ (played by Ayushmann Khuranna) a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, who matches Mirza bit for a bit in their ceaseless bantering.

Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky slice-of-life dramedy where Mirza and Baankey, much like Tom and Jerry are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large – all things required to produce chaos.

Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Big B, Ayushmann show an unusual slice of life with charm & wit

Reactions

AMAZING! What a transformation of @SrBachchan 😍. He is the BEST. Great chemistry between #SrBachchan and @ayushmannk . Enjoyed the trailer of #GulaboSitabo. 👌 Waiting for the release of the movie. All the BEST. It's going to be a Superhit. 💐🙏🙏 🤩 — SAMRITA®💐 (@4SMSamrita) May 22, 2020

#GulaboSitabo .. Fantastic Trailer. Whoever spent some time of their life in Lucknow, can easily relate to characters. It should be fun to watch .... Mindboggling body language and act by @SrBachchan @ayushmannk — Yakuza (@yakuzazoomin) May 22, 2020

What an amazing trailer! Surely, the film will be infinite times better than this!

A touch of sadness, as we won't be able to go FDFS in the theaters, to celebrate and cheer for the film. #GulaboSitabo — Rajib Mitra (@RajibMittra) May 22, 2020

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories.

