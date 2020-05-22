Last Updated:

'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer Leaves Fans Mighty Impressed, Call It 'hilarious & Relatable'

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala's crackling chemistry comes alive in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo'.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala's crackling chemistry comes alive in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo. A story where two slimy scheming foxes are caught in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.

‘Mirza’ (played by Amitabh Bachchan) – a 78 yr-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession – an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow. But this garden of roses comes with its own cluster of ‘pricky thorns’ – tenants. Amongst them most prominently, ‘Baankey’ (played by Ayushmann Khuranna) a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, who matches Mirza bit for a bit in their ceaseless bantering. 

Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky slice-of-life dramedy where Mirza and Baankey, much like Tom and Jerry are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large – all things required to produce chaos. 

Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Big B, Ayushmann show an unusual slice of life with charm & wit

Reactions

 

 

