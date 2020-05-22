Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Big B, Ayushmann Show An Unusual Slice Of Life With Charm & Wit

Watch Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana lock horns in the hilarious trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s quirky slice-of-life dramedy Gulabo Sitabo. A quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one-upmanship. The trailer shows some funny, relatable, and simple moments between the two actors. And do watch out for some wit by Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala.

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories.

Was it a video call? Big B explains how 'Gulabo Sitabo's' trailer announcement was shot

