'Gully Boy' Fails To Make It To Oscar's Shortlist For Best International Film

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy which was India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards is out of the race. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the shortlisted films for the best international feature film category. The list features a number of feature films from an array of nations including South Korea, Spain and Senegal. However, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy have not made the cut.

ALSO READ: Gully Boy Producer Makes Big Statement On Ranveer Singh-starrer's Oscar Ambitions

A few hours earlier, the official Twitter account of the Academy awards released the Oscars shortlist. The shortlisted movies for in the best international feature film includes Bong Joon Ho’s movie Parasite from South Korea, Pain and Glory, the Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiography from Spain, while Atlantics is Senegal’s official entry by the historic director Mati Diop. Mati Diop made history by becoming the first black woman to compete for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

ALSO READ: Film Academy Honours 16 Young Filmmakers, Paves A Way To Oscars

While Parasite from South Korea won the honour at Cannes Film Festival, Atlantics went on to win the Grand Prix honour at the Cannes festival. Both the films are the first films from South Korea and Senegal to receive nominations at the Oscars. This is the first year that the Oscar will be awarded in the best international feature film category, as the category was previously known as the best foreign-language film.

Ninety-one films were submitted to the Academy Awards under the category, however, only ten films were chosen and shortlisted. In the preliminary round, academy members from all the branches participated and were asked to view the submitted films. The members were supposed to view the films theatrically and were eligible to vote only if the minimum viewing requirement was met. The members were to choose seven choices, and three other choices were made by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee. This formed a total of ten films, that were shortlisted under the category. In the nominations round, the members from all the branches of the Academy were invited to participate. These members to opt-in must view all the ten shortlisted films before they cast a ballot.

ALSO READ: A Fresh Batch Of Producers Selected For The 92nd Oscars

Here’s a list all the shortlisted movies

Czech Republic- The Painted Bird

Estonia- Truth and Justice

France- Les Misérables

Hungary- Those Who Remained

North Macedonia- Honeyland

Poland- Corpus Christi

Russia- Beanpole

Senegal- Atlantics

South Korea- Parasite

Spain- Pain and Glory

ALSO READ: Oscars: All The Films That Won Best Picture In The Past Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.