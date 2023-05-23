Gulshan Devaiah Reacts To Vijay Varma, Tamannaah's Dating Rumours: Kuch Toh Hai...

Gulshan Devaiah recently caused quite a stir on social media after he teased his co-star and friend Vijay Varma. Vijay is rumoured to be dating Tamannaah Bhatia. In an interview with a news portal, Devaiah has now opened up about the dating rumours.

Opening up about the video that went viral wherein he was teasing Vijay with Tamannaah's name, he said that Varma took it sportingly. He further stated that he would never want to put the Darlings actor down so he teases him a little bit. "It's now nearly close to how I would tease him in reality," he said.

The actor also revealed that he has no idea if Vijay and Tamannaah's dating reports are true or not and said that he hasn't met the actress yet. Meanwhile, he also shared that he started teasing them after seeing media reports and their photos together. He quipped, "But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi. They do look like they have a very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something."

Gulshan Devaiah on Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming collaboration

When asked if Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia are planning to collaborate on a project in the future, Gulshan Devaiah said that collaborations happen in reel life but if a collaboration happens in real life, it's more important. He further said that he doesn't know about them so he can neither confirm nor deny about this. "I wish well for them," the actor concluded.

More about Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia's rumoured relationship

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia are rumoured to be dating. Their dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were allegedly spotted kissing on New Year's Eve. They reportedly celebrated the New Year in Goa and returned to Mumbai together. The rumoured couple recently stepped out for a lunch date. Before this, they have been spotted on numerous occasions together. From long drives to award functions, they managed to grab eagle-eyed fans attention. The Gully Boy actor even has a cute nickname for Tamannaah and calls her Tamatar (Tomato).