Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Step Out For Dinner Amid Dating Rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently stepped out for a date night and were spotted by paparazzi as they left a restaurant. The two were captured leaving in the same car. While Vijay Varma was on the driver's seat, Tamannaah sat by his side.

A video of the rumoured couple has been making the rounds on the Internet in which the two were spotted in casual outfits. The Baahubali actress was seen in a two-tone grey pants paired with a white tank top and matching shoes. She kept her tresses open and opted for a no makeup look. Meanwhile, the Darlings actor wore a grey checkered shirt teamed with a black T-shirt. The two even waved to the shutterbugs as they left in the car.

Soon after the video surfaced, several fans took to the comments to post their reaction. A fan wrote, "They look cute together," while another user commented, "All the best for the new venture." A fan also commented, "They seem like a nice and genuine couple." followed by emojis. For those unversed, this was not the first time the two were spotted together out and about in the city. Check the post below.

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia made it to the headlines after they were spotted partying together at a New Year party. They were spotted sharing a romantic moment. The Gully Boy actor even has a nick name for Tamannaah. He calls her Tamatar (tomato).

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia work front

Vijay Varma is currently gearing up for his web series titled Dahaad. He will be sharing screen with Sonakshi Sinha, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah in the series. It will be released on OTT on May 12. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her film with Rajinikanth titled Jailor.