Gulshan Grover's Upcoming Film 'No Means No' First Joint Venture Between Poland And India

Actor Gulshan Grover and Sharad Kapoor will next be seen in the film No Means No, helmed by director Vikash Verma. The movie is the first-ever Indo-Polish film and is based on a true story about women empowerment. The leads of the movie, Grover and Kapoor shared their excitement about their upcoming movie.

Gulshan Grover and Sharad Kapoor talk about their upcoming movie

In a media statement, Gulshan Grover talked about his upcoming film and said, "No Means No is a first joint venture between Poland and India. The credit goes to my dear friend and filmmaker Vikash Verma and the Government of Poland. This is going to be one of the interesting films and I'm really excited about it." Sharad Kapoor also shared his excitement and stated, "I think the way it's shot is outstanding. Hat's off to Vikash Verma, with the kind of film he has made with lots of emotions and hard work making the relation between India and Poland. All the characters from Gulshan Ji, myself and others from India and Poland is looking outstanding. I wish him all the best and it's a great film technically."

The movie has been shot in the snowy mountains and picturesque locations of Poland and is likely to give a boost to the country’s tourism. The cast includes actors Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Nazia Hassan and Kat Kristian from India; and Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik, Sylwia Czech, Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik and Anna Ador from Poland. The movie is set to release worldwide on November 5, 2021.

Former Tourism Minister of India Subodh Kant Sahay spoke about the movie and said, "I feel proud that my friend Vikash Verma is such a brilliant filmmaker and he has made such a wonderful film No Means No. It's an amazing film focusing on important issues, with Poland- India collaboration."

Hon. Consul General of Poland Damian Irzyk heaps best wish to the cast and crew of the movie and said, "I'm happy to learn that Vikas Verma's film No Means No is ready to release, and they decided to shoot this film in Poland. There is no better way to show the beauty of Poland, rather than a love story that intervenes in the bilateral social and cultural links."

