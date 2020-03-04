'Gunday', 'Don' And Other Films When Priyanka Chopra Played The Role Of A Cop

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She has dabbled in various genres and has aced the characters that she plays. Right from playing a supermodel in Fashion, to a girl next door in Dostana, she has played the role of a special child in Barfi and has played the role of a cop in the film Don. Priyanka Chopra’s movies are also very versatile as well. Check out some of the films in which Priyanka Chopra has played the role of a cop.

Priyanka Chopra in Cop Avatar

Don (2006)

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a cop in the film Don. The 2006 film is the remake of the 1978 film that rose to fame because of its catchy music and its dramatic music. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the film stars’ ladies like Esha Gupta and Kareena Kapoor as well. Priyanka Chopra is on a chase to find the Don and when she dies she decides to take revenge of her brother’s fight. Don was directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Gunday (2014)

Priyanka Chopra played the love interest of both Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the film- Gunday. Ranveer and Arjun are childhood friends who are now a coal mafia. While she chooses to stay with Ranveer Singh in the film, it was later revealed that she is actually a cop sent to expose both the men for their wrongdoings. Priyanka Chopra was highly credited for her acting in the Ali Abbas Zafar film.

Jai Gangaajal (2016)

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a senior inspector in the film. The film talks about how the influence of political parties pits the officers in her own department against her. Jai Gangaajal is both directed and written by Prakash Jha. Priyanka Chopra’s role as a strong female lead was critically acclaimed and appreciated by many of her fans.

About Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has achieved several great heights, some of these achievements include, being named among Time's 100 Most Influential People. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra was India’s official UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010. She started ‘The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education’ and she is a spokeswoman for the UN's Girl Up campaign and an ambassador for Girl Rising, the global campaign for female education. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey from a small-town girl in Bareilly to a Miss World, and from Miss World to an actor and now a global icon has been truly inspiring.

