'Guns & Gulaabs': Makers Unveil First Look Of Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav From Series

Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for his debut web series, Guns & Gulaabs, which will premiere on Netflix and will also star Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The makers of the film unveiled the first look of the power-packed trio on social media on March 22, and fans can't wait to see what the popular creators Raj and DK have in store for them. The first looks of the actors hint at the show being set in the 90s, but its plot has not been unveiled yet.

Dulquer Salmaan & Adarsh Gourav's first look from Guns & Gulaabs

Raj and DK took to their social media accounts on Tuesday and surprised their fans and followers with the first looks of the actors from their upcoming show. Dulquer Salmaan's character is seen wearing an orange shirt, over which he wears a jacket and looks off into the distance with an intense look. In the caption of his post, he told his fans to gear up to take a 'ride back to the 90s' with him. This project will mark the popular star's first web series and first collaboration with the filmmakers Raj and DK. He tagged his co-stars from the series and mentioned the journey is sure to be a 'thrilling ride'. His caption read, "Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me. Here’s presenting my first look from Guns & Gulaabs, my first ever webseries and my first collab with the amazing duo @rajanddk. @rajkummar_rao, @gouravadarsh, @tjbhanu, @gulshandevaiah78 and our other talented co-stars will join me for this thrilling ride. Guns & Gulaabs is created, produced & directed by @rajanddk @d2rfilms , coming soon on @netflix_in."

The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav's first look from the web series was also unveiled on Tuesday. The actor was seen in a black polo neck t-shirt and brown jacket as he sat on a dining table. He mentioned that the show would be full of 'crime, romance and humour' and fans can't wait to know what the show will be all about.

Earlier in the day, the makers shared the first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao from the film as well. The Badhaai Do star was seen in a dull yellow shirt, over which he wore a navy blue jacket and was drinking a beverage with a straw. The actor mentioned he was 'thrilled' to announce his involvement in the show and fans and celebrities showered love on him in the comments section.

