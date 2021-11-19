Guru Nanak Jayanti: Sanjana Sanghi Visits Golden Temple After Two Years Of Pandemic

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi visited the Golden Temple on the special occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021. The actor took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a pair of beautiful pictures where she can be seen sitting blissfully outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In the caption, she stated that she has been able to visit her 'place of peace' after almost two years of the pandemic.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021, Sanjana Sanghi visits Golden Temple

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sanghi posted two pictures where she can be seen donning a printed light-green ethnic dress. She covered her hair with a yellow Punjabi bandana and her green dupatta. The actor can be seen flashing a faded smile as she prayed to God. As for the caption, she wrote, "Being able to return to my place of peace after almost 2 years of the pandemic, is a feeling I’ve yearned for every single day through this time. Happy happy GuruPurab. Here’s to celebrating love, equality, freedom and kindness forever. #WaheGuru."

Sanghi recently took off for a vacation in Goa and since then, she has been posting some stunning pictures of herself. On Thursday, the actor dropped a series of pictures featuring herself basking in the vacation sun of the coastal state. In the snaps, she can be seen sporting shades of bright orange and white western outfits. She wore a yellow off-shoulder cropped top and a pair of white cotton shorts and she completed her look with a thigh-length white cotton shrug embroidered in white threads.

Sanghi went for nude makeup as she wore nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of soft pink lipstick. She captioned the post, "sunbeam in the soul. / #SideNote: gummy, imperfect, odd or extra - whatever that laughter, don’t let anyone stop ya."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sanghi will next be seen in Om: The Battle Within, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, after conquering hearts with her performance in Dil Bechara. The actor has also been part of the critically acclaimed film, Rockstar, where she shared the big screen with Ranbir Kapoor. She essayed the role of Nargis' younger sister in the film.

Image: Instagram/@sanjanasanghi96