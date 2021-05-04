Guru Randhawa Shows His Transformation From 2010 To 2021: 'Love Being Called A Villager'

Singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram on Monday night and shared a before and after picture of himself. In the collage, the left picture was from 2010 and the right one was from 2021. Guru recalled his past and wrote that he still loves being called a "villager" because that's where he belongs forever. The Mehendi Wale Haath singer remarked that 2010-2021 is just a life-changing time for him. He then went on to thank everyone who helped him become what he's today. Guru added, "Thank you everyone for making me what I am today. Love and regards." As soon as Guru Randhawa's Instagram post was up on the internet, DJ Shadow Dubai, Vee, Jassi Sidhu, Urvashi Rautela, and several fans, dropped endearing comments.

Guru Randhawa gives a glimpse of his transformation

Hailing from Dera Baba Nanak Tehsil in the Gurdaspur district, Guru kick-started started his career by doing small shows out there and then began performing at functions and events in Delhi. His debut single was the Same girl in collaboration with Arjun and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. As of today, the singer has a slew of hits under his belts, the very recent one being Doob Gaye, alongside Urvashi Rautela. Doob Gaye video released on Friday, April 30, and garnered massive love from fans. Within four days of its release, Urvashi took to Instagram and revealed that the number has surpassed 45 million views. She dropped a BTS video and thanked fans for the love.

Sharing the same, she wrote, "45 million love. Doob Gaye becomes the most viewed video in 24 hours worldwide." Guru also posted a video and wrote, "Thanks for all the love. Thanks for making it a super-duper blockbuster. I am touched to see such overwhelming response in no time." Not only this, Guru's previous songs like Lahore, Naach Meri Rani, Daaru Wargi, High Rated Gabru, Patola, Suit, Baby Girl, Baan Jaa Rani, Ishare Tere, Slowly Slowly, and many more have hit a staggering number of views online. The singer keeps updating fans about his ventures and new songs via his Instagram handle.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.