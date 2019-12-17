Hansal Mehta To Helm Series On Harshad Mehta Scam Titled 'Scam 1992'

A real-life instance is one of the most commonly preferred storylines in today’s era of Bollywood movies. From Article 15 to Super 30, 2019 witnessed several real-life incident based movies. Recently, it was announced that Hansal Mehta, an Indian film director is all set to make a series on one of the most known scams of India. The director is collaborating with Applause Entertainment for the series.

Hansal Mehta's new series, Scam 1992

As reported by PTI, Hansal Mehta is directing a series based on the known scam of Harshad Mehta. The scam happened in 1992, therefore the title of the series is Scam 1992. The movie features actor Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhawanthary in lead roles. The series is based on journalist Sucheta Dalal’s best selling book, The Scam.

Actor Pratik Gandhi is predominantly known for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema. He would be portraying the role of Harshad Mehta. Harshad Mehta is known to be one of the most controversial stockbrokers of all time.

Shreya Dhwanthary who was recently the part of the famous series, The Family Man and The Reunion, will be seen playing the role of Dalal, the fierce journalist, and whistle-blower. This 'white-collar thriller' is created by the Applause Entertainment, the content studio of the Aditya Birla group.

Scam 1992 brings together a passionate team focused on creating a powerful and engaging narrative, that of a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and almost brought down a government.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, stated that they have found a remarkable director in Hansal and together with an exceptional cast, the team promise to give audiences a thrilling treat. Hansal Mehta also talked about the series and said that he is happy to be able to tell the story of Harshad and is excited to present the show to the audience. The director mentioned that in the '80s or '90s, everybody knew Harshad as a fascinating, larger than life character, and he is happy to be able to tell his story. He also added that they have nearly completed the shoot and they are hoping to present a phenomenal show with a brilliant cast of actors.

The book has been adapted by screenplay and dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, and Karan Vyas. The series will also feature actors like Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina, Lalit Parimoo among others. The filming of Scam 1992 is nearing completion and will stream soon on a leading OTT platform.

