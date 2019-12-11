Hansal Mehta Takes Dig At Uddhav Thackeray? Says, 'Maharashtra Has CM But No Government'

Hansal Mehta took a dig at the recently formed Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Twitter. The National Award-winning filmmaker stated that Maharashtra had a Chief Minister, but no government yet. The Shahid director said he realised it after it took him longer than usual to travel to Pune.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Hansal Mehta wrote, “Was driving to Pune. Took longer than expected. And realised that Maharashtra has a CM but no government yet.”

Was driving to Pune. Took longer than expected. And realised that Maharashtra has a CM but no government yet. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 11, 2019

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, formed the government in Maharashtra after a thrilling battle for power that also involved the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP-Shiv Sena faced off on who will form the government after winning the elections as an alliance. Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had also taken the oath to return to the CM's chair, with NCP’s Ajit Pawar as a Deputy CM, but the latter’s uncle Sharad Pawar ensured that NCP was going with Congress and Shiv Sena. When Uddhav Thackeray had taken oath as CM, several Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini and Simi Garewal had congratulated him.

Before Hansal, another celebrity, Sumona Chakravarthy had written to the Maharashtra CM that North Mumbai needs better roads instead of an aquarium, that the government is planning to set up. She had tweeted, “We need better Roads. Every lane, bylane, street, road, highway... Can North bombay have pothole free roads like SoBo first @OfficeofUT.”

Hansal, meanwhile, is currently gearing up for the release of Chhalaang. The movie brings him back with his frequent collaborator Rajkummar Rao. Nushrat Bharucha is paired opposite Rajkummar.

