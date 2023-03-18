Hansika Motwani's Mom Demanded Rs 5 Lakh From Groom's Family At Wedding, Here's Why

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Kathuria in December 2022. In the latest episode of her show Love Shaadi Drama, the Koi Mil Gaya actress' mother Mona Motwani appeared upset with the groom's family for being late for the wedding ceremonies. She asked Sohael and his family to pay Rs 5 lakh for every minute they came late.

Mona called the groom's mother and complained to them about being late for the wedding festivities. She was heard saying, "I have a humble request to make. Kathurias are people who are very late and Motwanis are very punctual. If you come late today, you must pay me Rs 5 lakh for every minute of delay. I make this request because the inauspicious hour is between 4:30 pm to 6 pm So I request if you could come a little early."

Hansika Motwani on seeing Sohael Kathuria at wedding mandap

In the same episode, Hansika Motwani also described the moment when she saw her husband Sohael Kathuria waiting for her at the wedding mandap. Sharing how she felt at that moment, Hansika said, "It hit me so hard and I was like ‘I am getting married to the love of my life.’ It was the best feeling. Things are getting real. I am getting married. I don’t know how to explain it. And it was just something so different and I broke down."

About Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria surprised everyone after they announced their engagement in November last year. The couple had a royal wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Hansika became popular after featuring in TV serials and movies as a child artist. She rose to fame with her appearance in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya.

On the other hand, Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. He also works as a designated partner for his wife Hansika's event management firm. Other than this, he also owns a textile firm.