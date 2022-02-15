'Happy & Sleepy': Alia Bhatt Spends Quality Time With Sister Shaheen; See Pic

On Monday, actor Alia Bhatt headed to Berlin along with sister Shaheen Bhatt to attend the world premiere of her upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Just a day after, the Student Of The Year star took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her quality time with Shaheen. Going by the latest photo, it seems that their latest trip is all about relaxation with a pinch of fun and happiness added to it.

Alia Bhatt shares pic with Shaheen Bhatt

In the picture shared by Alia, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star can be seen donning a white spotless crop top completely contrasting her sister, who can be seen donning a black ensemble. While Alia closes her eyes to enjoy the moment, on the other hand, Shaheen shares an infectious smile as the camera captures them together. While sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Alia used two quirky text gifs to express her mood. Wondering what the gifs read? Check it out in the photo below:

Speaking of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, ever since the news of her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali broke out, fans became utterly eager to know what cinematic magic is in store for them this time. Viewers know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director best known for his work consisting of visual vibrancy. His on-screen portrayal generally includes classic costumes and accessories, a traditional vibe and sets that are larger than life which is mesmerizing to watch. Hence, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has now become one of the most-anticipated films in the Hindi film industry.

Previously, the release date of the biographical film was set for a release in the month of January. However, owing to the sudden spike in COVID 19 cases, the theatrical release date of the movie was postponed by the makers. Now, the film is all set to hit the big screens on February 25, 2022. Adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a simple girl who is forced to embrace the gangster lifestyle to mark her own territory as a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt