Last Updated:

Happy Ram Navami 2022: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri And Others Extend Wishes On Auspicious Day

Happy Ram Navmi 2022: Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and more sent their warm wishes to their fans.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Happy Ram Navami 2022

Image: ANI/Facebook/@akshaykumar/Instagram/@madhuridixitnene


Ram Navami is observed on Navami Tithi in Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. It is one of the most celebrated festivals for Hindus as they worship Lord Rama on the occasion. Ram Navmi signifies the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. As the entire country is praying to god and celebrating the festival, Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and more sent their warm wishes to their fans.

Akshay Kumar never fails to send warm wishes to his millions of fans. On the occasion of Ram Navmi, the actor took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans. He wished everyone a Happy Ram Navmi and wrote, "Bhagwaan Shree Ram ke janmotsav ki hardik shubhkamnaaein. Happy shri Ram Navami." "Aaj har ghar Ayushya ho aur har man me Shree Ram," the actor added.

Anupam Kher sent his warm wishes to his fans via Instagram. Sharing a post, the actor wrote, "Aap sabhi ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaein. Prabhu Ram humesha aapki raksha kare. Jai Shree Ram." The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also penned a heartfelt wish via Twitter. The filmmaker wrote, "Happy Ram Navami to all of you. What was Dharma in the eyes of Ram?" He further answered the question with a Sanskrit verse that meant, "The greatest religion is to serve others. And to harm others is greatest sin."

READ | Akshay Kumar meets Madhya Pradesh Min Narottam Mishra amid filming for ‘Selfiee’ in Bhopal
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Bollywood divas wish their fans on Ram Navami 2022

Madhuri Dixit Nene also penned a heartfelt wish for her fans on the occasion of Ram Navami. Taking to her Instagram handle, The Fame Game star wrote, "Happy Ram Navami." "May the blessings of Lord Rama always be with you and your family." 

READ | Priyadarshan confirms new project with Akshay Kumar; Reveals movie to roll in 2023
madhuri

Raveena Tandon also wished her fans on the occasion via Instagram. She shared a photo of her joining hands in a green suit and wished fans a Happy Ram Navami.

READ | Lilly Singh, Drew Barrymore lip-sync 'Chura Ke Dil Mera’ in new video, Akshay Kumar reacts

Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses of the Ram Navami celebration at her home. First, she wished Lord Rama a happy birthday and further gave a glimpse of a beautifully decorated shrine from her home. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Navmi ki shubhkamnaen," in the story.

READ | Ram Navmi status in Hindi to send to all your near and dear ones on this auspicious day

Image: ANI/Facebook/@akshaykumar/Instagram/@madhuridixitnene

READ | Anupam Kher, Namrata Shirodkar & other Bollywood celebrities extend Ram Navami wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Happy Ram Navami 2022, Ram Navami, Akshay Kumar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND