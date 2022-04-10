Happy Ram Navami 2022: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri And Others Extend Wishes On Auspicious Day

Ram Navami is observed on Navami Tithi in Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. It is one of the most celebrated festivals for Hindus as they worship Lord Rama on the occasion. Ram Navmi signifies the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. As the entire country is praying to god and celebrating the festival, Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and more sent their warm wishes to their fans.

Akshay Kumar never fails to send warm wishes to his millions of fans. On the occasion of Ram Navmi, the actor took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans. He wished everyone a Happy Ram Navmi and wrote, "Bhagwaan Shree Ram ke janmotsav ki hardik shubhkamnaaein. Happy shri Ram Navami." "Aaj har ghar Ayushya ho aur har man me Shree Ram," the actor added.

भगवान श्री राम के जन्मोत्सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.



Happy shri #RamNavami



आज हर घर अयोध्या हो और हर मन में श्री राम pic.twitter.com/EdhSTUJVHU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 10, 2022

Anupam Kher sent his warm wishes to his fans via Instagram. Sharing a post, the actor wrote, "Aap sabhi ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaein. Prabhu Ram humesha aapki raksha kare. Jai Shree Ram." The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also penned a heartfelt wish via Twitter. The filmmaker wrote, "Happy Ram Navami to all of you. What was Dharma in the eyes of Ram?" He further answered the question with a Sanskrit verse that meant, "The greatest religion is to serve others. And to harm others is greatest sin."

Happy #RamNavami to all of you.



What was Dharma in the eyes of Ram?



“परहित सरिस धरम नहिं भाई ।

पर पीड़ा सम नहिं अधमाई ।।”

The greatest religion is to serve others. And to harm others is greatest sin. pic.twitter.com/BWskUDJnww — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 10, 2022

Bollywood divas wish their fans on Ram Navami 2022

Madhuri Dixit Nene also penned a heartfelt wish for her fans on the occasion of Ram Navami. Taking to her Instagram handle, The Fame Game star wrote, "Happy Ram Navami." "May the blessings of Lord Rama always be with you and your family."

Raveena Tandon also wished her fans on the occasion via Instagram. She shared a photo of her joining hands in a green suit and wished fans a Happy Ram Navami.

Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses of the Ram Navami celebration at her home. First, she wished Lord Rama a happy birthday and further gave a glimpse of a beautifully decorated shrine from her home. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Navmi ki shubhkamnaen," in the story.

