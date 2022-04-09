Happy Ram Navami 2022: Quotes, Messages And Whatsapp Status To Share In English

Celebrated on Navami Tithi in Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami will fall on April 10 this year. Celebrated with great zeal and traditional fervour, the festival marks the birth of Lord Rama in Ayodhya to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya in the Treta Yuga. While many observe the day from their home, many devotees also visit the Ayodhya which is the birthplace of Lord Rama.

To celebrate the special occasion, take a look at some wishes, quotes, statuses to put on your WhatsApp and more to share with your loved ones and wish them a Happy Ram Navami 2022.

Happy Ram Navami 2022 wishes, quotes, status & more

May your life is showered with the love and blessings of Maa Durga, May the occasion of Maha Navami bring along a year full of positivity for you.

Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami! May Lord Ram bless you with more and more happiness. Happy Ram Navami to everyone.

On this auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, may Lord Rama grace you with prosperity, happiness, and goodwill.

May this Rama Navami bring you new paths, new hopes, and aspirations and make your world beautiful. Wishing You Happy Ram Navami.

May Lord Ram bless you with all the happiness, peace, harmony and happiness on the beautiful occasion of Ram Navami. Wishing you and your family a Happy Ram Navami.

May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavors. Warm wishes of Maha Navami to all!

On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, we wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navmi!

With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

