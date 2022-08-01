Last Updated:

Har Ghar Tiranga: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan & More Urge Fans To Hoist Tricolour

As India marks the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence, the Central Government recently announced the nationwide “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Har Ghar Tiranga

Image: PTI/@AjayDevgn/@AmitabhBachchan/Facebook


As India marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, the Central government recently announced the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. In this campaign, over 20 crore houses will hoist the Indian Tricolour at their houses for three days in August. Several actors from the film industry including Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan urged their fans and followers online to take part in this campaign and show their 'commitment to the nation'.

Actors urge fans to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he was 'proud and honoured' to have the opportunity to bring the Tiranga home with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. He urged his fans to do the same as he wrote, "Proud & honored to bring our identity, our pride, our Tiranga home! You too can show your commitment to the nation by hoisting the #NationalFlag in your homes from 13-15 Aug. (sic)"

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and urged his fans to "join the pledge to bring our Tricolour home." He wrote, "It’s the 75th year of our Independence. As celebrates Amrit Mahotsav, join the pledge to bring our Tricolour home. Let’s fly our flag high between the 13th to 15th of August. I ask all of you to be a part of #HarGharTiranga. (sic)"

READ | J&K: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in full swing to hoist Tricolour atop every house

Mahesh Babu also shared his thoughts about the campaign online and asked his fans to take part in it. He asked his fans to 'keep our Tricolour flying high' and called the flag of the country 'our pride'. Kangana Ranaut also shared a post from the Ministry of Culture, which read, "What better way to show your patriotism than hoisting our Tiranga at our own homes?"

READ | 'None should be forced to hoist Tricolour': Omar Abdullah's issue with 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan urged his followers to "not forget the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to keep our flag high" and to keep their 'memories alive' by hoisting the Indian flag with pride at home. Mammootty also believed that each one must unfurl the national flag, which is a "symbol that unites us." He wrote, "It's a reminder that despite our differences we are one! As we celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', let's show unity in diversity by flying a #Tiranga in our homes from 13-15 Aug. (sic)"

READ | WATCH: Indian Coast Guard performs underwater flag demo under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

(Image: PTI/@Ajay Devgn/@Amitabh Bachchan/Facebook)

READ | 'Transforming Har Ghar Tiranga into people's movement': Assam CM Himanta Sarma
READ | 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Indian Coast Guard hoist Tricolour in Bay of Bengal
First Published:
COMMENT