Har Ghar Tiranga: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan & More Urge Fans To Hoist Tricolour

As India marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, the Central government recently announced the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. In this campaign, over 20 crore houses will hoist the Indian Tricolour at their houses for three days in August. Several actors from the film industry including Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan urged their fans and followers online to take part in this campaign and show their 'commitment to the nation'.

Actors urge fans to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he was 'proud and honoured' to have the opportunity to bring the Tiranga home with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. He urged his fans to do the same as he wrote, "Proud & honored to bring our identity, our pride, our Tiranga home! You too can show your commitment to the nation by hoisting the #NationalFlag in your homes from 13-15 Aug. (sic)"

T 4364 - Proud & honored to bring our identity, our pride, our Tiranga 🇮🇳 home! You too can show your commitment to the nation by hoisting the #NationalFlag in your homes from 13-15 Aug or pin it on https://t.co/nEdr9zCx8V #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/uYeXYtEvyD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2022

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and urged his fans to "join the pledge to bring our Tricolour home." He wrote, "It’s the 75th year of our Independence. As celebrates Amrit Mahotsav, join the pledge to bring our Tricolour home. Let’s fly our flag high between the 13th to 15th of August. I ask all of you to be a part of #HarGharTiranga. (sic)"

It’s the 75th year of our Independence. As 🇮🇳 celebrates Amrit Mahotsav, join the pledge to bring our Tricolour home. Let’s fly our flag high between 13th to 15th August. I ask all of you to be a part of #HarGharTirangahttps://t.co/447KVyPzrK pic.twitter.com/nrvo9ItOpm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 1, 2022

Mahesh Babu also shared his thoughts about the campaign online and asked his fans to take part in it. He asked his fans to 'keep our Tricolour flying high' and called the flag of the country 'our pride'. Kangana Ranaut also shared a post from the Ministry of Culture, which read, "What better way to show your patriotism than hoisting our Tiranga at our own homes?"

Our Tiranga.. our pride! Let's pledge to keep our tricolour flying high! #HarGharTiranga from 13th-15th August 2022! https://t.co/jRL48t8iaw pic.twitter.com/5lOlITxqIr — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 1, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan urged his followers to "not forget the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to keep our flag high" and to keep their 'memories alive' by hoisting the Indian flag with pride at home. Mammootty also believed that each one must unfurl the national flag, which is a "symbol that unites us." He wrote, "It's a reminder that despite our differences we are one! As we celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', let's show unity in diversity by flying a #Tiranga in our homes from 13-15 Aug. (sic)"

As we enter the 75th year of our independence, we must not forget the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to keep our flag high. To keep their memories alive, let's bring home our Tiranga & proudly fly it from 13-15 Aug #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/0y963I9SBa — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 1, 2022

Our flag is a symbol that unites us all. It's a reminder that despite our differences we are one! As we celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', let's show unity in diversity by flying a #Tiranga in our homes from 13-15 Aug #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/ZGaHcUDOBP pic.twitter.com/fTZersyCGi — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 31, 2022

(Image: PTI/@Ajay Devgn/@Amitabh Bachchan/Facebook)