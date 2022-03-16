Hardeep Puri Lauds 'The Kashmir Files'; Calls It 'milestone In India’s Cinematic Journey'

Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up on the erupted row pertaining to The Kashmir Files, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri heaped praises on the same. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest film The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

While pouring in his appreciation for the film and the director's vision behind the same, the politician stated that the film will be etched in the memory of every viewer and will be remembered as a milestone in India's cinematic journey. The Union housing and urban affairs minister said that Agnihotri has done “full justice” to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits with the film, which opens “one of the darkest chapters of our modern history”.

Hardeep Singh Puri heaps praises on The Kashmir Files

He shared several posters of the film and wrote, "The #KashmirFiles will be remembered as a milestone in India’s cinematic journey. @vivekagnihotri pulls out one of the darkest chapters of our modern history from the cupboard with nuanced portrayals & sensitive storytelling doing full justice to the plight of #KashmiriPandits," he tweeted.

The #KashmirFiles will be remembered as a milestone in India’s cinematic journey. @vivekagnihotri pulls out one of the darkest chapters of our modern history from the cupboard with nuanced portrayals & sensitive storytelling doing full justice to the plight of #KashmiriPandits. pic.twitter.com/rCatBGKc5w — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 15, 2022

Released last week, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles. The film has received positive reviews from not only the viewers but also by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The team of The Kashmir Files recently met PM Modi and received appreciation for the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, Abhishek Agrawal, the producer of The Kashmir Files, shared some pictures from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Director Vivek Agnihotri and National Award-winning actor Pallavi Joshi accompanied him to visit PM Modi. In the photos, the team of The Kashmir Files was seemingly delighted as they shared smiles with PM Modi. The film has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled states with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand joining the league of other states.

On March 15, PM Modi shared his views on The Kashmir Files row during the BJP Parliamentary meeting said that 'people have tried to 'suppress what is shown in the film.' Calling out that the film has 'shown the truth which is being suppressed for years, the Prime Minister said, "such movies should be made more often."



IMAGE: Twitter/VivekAgnihotri/ANI