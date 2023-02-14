Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Wedding: Everything We Know About The Grand Affair

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are all set to tie the knot once again after three years of marriage in May 2020. The couple, who had a low-key wedding due to the pandemic, has reportedly decided to renew their wedding vows in a lavish wedding in Udaipur on Valentine's Day (February 14). Ahead of their wedding, here is all we know about the couple's grand wedding.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic flew to Udaipur from Mumbai on February 13. The couple is said to have a white-themed wedding at Raffles Hotel in Udaipur. According to reports, the couple's wedding festivities commenced at the venue on Monday and will reportedly continue over the next two days with the wedding taking place on Tuesday.

Along with the couple's family members, cricketer Ishan Kishan too has reached Udaipur. The Mehendi ceremony reportedly took place on Monday, while haldi and sangeet will be held on Tuesday.

More about Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic relationship

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020. They announced the news of their union on social media on January 1, 2020.

They announced their marriage and pregnancy on Instagram on May 31. The couple welcomed their son Agastya Pandya in July same year.

Reportedly, the couple met at a night club in Mumbai and fell in love.