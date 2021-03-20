Harman Baweja-Sasha Wedding: Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhry And Others Enjoy Pre-wedding Bash

Bollywood actor Harman Baweja is all set to get married to health coach Sasha Ramchandani. As per the reports of Pinkvilla, the couple will be tying the knot in Kolkata. Several Bollywood celebrities shared snippets from his pre-wedding festivities. Take a look at Harman Baweja's wedding pictures here.

Photos and videos from Harman Baweja's cocktail party

Harman Baweja's pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun. They had a cocktail party where celebrities like Aamir Ali and Ashish Chowdhry danced their hearts out. Aamir Ali and Ashish were tagged by producer Jay Shewakramani in a group picture. They posed with Harman Baweja's wife and him at their cocktail party. Sasha wore a gorgeous red lehenga while Harman wore a black kurta. Aamir wore an Adidas jacket with a casual t-shirt and denim pants. Aamir also shared a story of himself reaching the airport before the wedding. In the video, he first zoomed into the nameboard that a driver held at the airport. It read Sasha x Harman and had an animated couple on the board. He was loading his luggage in the car sent for him and his friends at the airport. Take a look at the videos here.

Viral Bhayani also shared the same picture on his Instagram. He asked if the audience remembers Harman. He added that the cocktail party happened last night on March 19. However, Harman Baweja now seems unrecognizable according to the audience as they found it difficult to spot him in pictures. They also shared a video from Harman Baweja's wedding ceremonies where the couple is shaking their leg. They are seen enjoying themselves with their family and friends. Take a look at Harman Baweja's wife Sasha enjoying the pre-wedding festivities.

Harman Baweja on the work front

Harman Baweja made his debut with Priyanka Chopra's film Love Story 2050 playing Karan Malhotra. He was later seen in Victory and What's Your Raashee?. He wrote a film in 2016 titled Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. It was a Punjabi animated film where the soundtrack was composed by Harry Baweja, Jaidev Kumar, Rabbi Shergill and Nirmal Singh. Harman Baweja now was seen in It's My Life. The production of the film had started in 2007 but had a delayed release in 2020. The film starred Genelia Deshmukh, Nana Patekar and Harman.