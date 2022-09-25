Harnaaz Sandhu Hails Priyanka Chopra For Her 'kindness' As She Meets Actor In New York

Priyanka Chopra turned host for the Global Citizen Festival 2022, which is being held in New York City. The grand event, which featured performances by celebrated artists like Jonas Brothers, Usher, Metallica, SZA, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey and more, was also attended by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

The pageant winner met her 'biggest inspiration' Priyanka Chopra and shared a post thanking the actor for her 'kindness'. Mentioning that she couldn't have found a better way to meet Chopra, Harnaaz said the Citadel star 'killed it' on stage at the Global Citizen Festival.

Harnaaz Sandhu praises Priyanka Chopra as she meets actor in New York

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, September 25, Sandhu shared a picture alongside Chopra, who looked stylish in a tie-dye pantsuit. On the other hand, Harnaaz opted for blue denims and a black top layered with a blazer. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks, @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!" Take a look.

Reacting to her post, Priyanka Chorpa dropped love-filled emoticons. Other fans dropped comments like, "I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters," "It happened!!!!! Two influential women creating history and making India so proud."

Ahead of the event, Priyanka shared a BTS clip as she prepped with the Global Citizen Festival team. In the caption, she stated, "Global Citizen Festival and the incredible team behind the mission statement take the saying ‘it takes a village’ to another level. Today you will witness everyone’s hard work and united movement to end extreme Global Poverty.”

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing glimpses from her time in New York and earlier dropped a video of her alongside Malala Yousafzai and Nick Jonas among others as she invited them to her restaurant 'Sona'.

On the work front, she has projects like Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things as well as Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HARNAAZSANDHU_03)